IMF's Lagarde says may have to look at reform alternatives

LIMA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde said on Thursday the global lender might push ahead with interim steps to give emerging markets a bigger say despite a stalemate in the U.S. Congress over approval of broader governance reforms.

Reforms agreed in 2010 would put Brazil, China, India and Russia among the fund’s top 10 shareholders, but they still need approval from the U.S. Congress, frustrating emerging markets that pushed hard for more voting power and prompting warnings from Europe about the dangers of U.S. isolation.

IMF policymakers have said they will come up with ideas on how to push ahead with reform by mid-December. Lagarde said time was slipping by.

“If it lasts for a little longer, we will have to look at an alternative solution,” she told a news conference, adding this would not be a substitute for full-fledged reform.

One option is an ad hoc increase to the quota for key emerging economies without requiring any change in the U.S. position, although the Group of 24 developing economies kept up pressure for a more radical alternative.

Taking halfway steps would reduce pressure on Congress to ratify the changes. The Bank of Mexico’s governor, Agustin Carstens, who chairs the IMF’s advisory committee, told Reuters: “The best possible result would be for the U.S. to deal with it .. that’s the first-best option and we are hoping for it to materialize.”

Even an ad hoc increase would need backing from Washington. Asked if the United States would support interim measures, a senior U.S. Treasury official said there were no second-best options.

The administration had noticed a greater comfort with the reforms among lawmakers along with a sense of necessity and was not giving up on full implementation, the official said.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who chairs monthly meetings of the euro zone finance ministers, said the United States had to take responsibility again for international financial institutions.

“I would say it is in the U.S. interest to do that,” he said. “They should not be isolated, especially not as China is becoming more and more active in our institutions, which is welcome.” (Reporting by Krista Hughes and Jan Strupczewski; Editing by Leslie Adler)