Global FX reserves buck trend, rise in second quarter 2015 - IMF

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Global foreign exchange reserves rose in the second quarter of 2015, breaking a shrinking trend that started in third quarter of last year, data showed on Wednesday

Numbers from the International Monetary Fund showed global foreign exchange reserves rose to $11.46 trillion in the second quarter of 2015, from $11.44 trillion in the first quarter. The total amount of allocated foreign exchange holdings rose to $6.66 trillion from $6.06 trillion in the prior quarter.

The value of euros held in allocated or known global foreign exchange reserves rose to $1.37 trillion from $1.26 trillion.

Despite the rise, the share of euros as a percentage of allocated reserves dipped to 20.5 percent from around 20.8 percent in the first quarter, near its lowest in more than a decade. At its peak, in 2009, the euro’s share of reserves was 28 percent. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)