IMF approves 500 mln euro loan disbursement to Romania

WASHINGTON, March 21 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday approved a 500 million euro ($662 million) loan disbursement to Romania under an IMF financing arrangement agreed with the country last year.

The IMF said while growth in Romania had resumed after a two-year decline and inflation was at historic lows, economic prospects in 2012 were being weighed by the euro zone debt crisis.

“Continued commitment to the economic reform agenda is crucial to help withstand current uncertainties and increase potential growth,” IMF Deputy Managing Director Nemat Shafik said in a statement. (Reporting By Lesley Wroughton)