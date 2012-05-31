CORRECTED-IMF denies in talks with Spain on rescue loan

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is always assessing different economic scenarios in all of its member countries, an IMF spokeswoman said on Thursday after a news report that the fund was in talks with Spain on contingency plans.

“The fund’s job is to assess the economic situation, monitor developments, and discuss different scenarios in all its member countries. That is part of the fund’s regular surveillance work,” an IMF spokeswoman said, after a Dow Jones report said the IMF was considering a rescue loan for Spain.

Wall Street sharply cut losses on the report, ignoring earlier comments on Thursday by an IMF spokesman who told reporters the fund was not drawing up plans that involved financial assistance for Spain and that Madrid had not requested IMF funding.