IMF: Would welcome a Spanish aid request

MADRID, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s financial councelor said on Wednesday it was up to the Spanish government to request international aid for its finances while adding that the organisation would welcome such a step.

“The government will have to decide whether to request the ECB’s mechanism. It’s up to the government and we would welcome any decision to take it. If not, we understand they must have their reasons,” Jose Vinals said in interview with radio station Cadena Ser.