No talks on financial support for Spain-IMF spokesman

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is not in talks with Spain on possible financial assistance and annual economic discussions between the IMF and Spanish authorities will take place on June 4, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

Spokesman Gerry Rice told a news briefing that IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde will meet Spain’s Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria for talks later on Thursday.

“The IMF is not drawing up plans that involve financial assistance for Spain nor has Spain requested any financial support from the IMF,” Rice told reporters, declining to comment on recent comments by the European Commission about shoring up Spain’s troubled Spanish banks.