FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-IMF encouraged on Spain, official says
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 10, 2012 / 11:51 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-IMF encouraged on Spain, official says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s financial counselor said on Wednesday the Fund was encouraged with steps by the Spanish government to reduce its budget deficit.

He added that whether Spain should apply for an international bailout was up to Madrid.

“This is a very delicate question,” Jose Vinals, director of the IMF’s monetary and capital markets department, said when asked whether Spain would tap the European central bank’s bond-buying programme.

“Whether Spain will request activation of the (Outright Monetary Transactions) programme is something that is up to the Spanish authorities. We are encouraged in any case that Spain is taking important policy decisions,” Vinals told Reuters in Tokyo.

He said addressing Spain’s problems was challenging given the country’s slow economic growth.

“I think Spain is doing important things and whether this should be supported also by the activation of the ECB’s OMT mechanism is something up to the Spanish authorities,” said Vinals, a former Bank of Spain official.

Earlier, he told Spanish radio that the IMF would welcome a decision if it were made.

“The government will have to decide whether to request the ECB’s mechanism. It’s up to the government and we would welcome any decision to take it. If not, we understand they must have their reasons,” he told radio Cadena Ser.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.