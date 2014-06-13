FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF says financial instability growing concern for Sweden
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 13, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

IMF says financial instability growing concern for Sweden

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, June 13 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday financial instability was an increasing concern for the Swedish economy and urged a comprehensive set of macro-prudential measures to temper soaring mortgage debt among households.

“Financial instability is an increasing concern,” it said in its annual review of the Nordic country published on the Swedish central bank’s website.

“It is time for a comprehensive set of macroprudential actions that, gradually implemented, would help steer mortgage credit demand towards a sustainable path.”

Sweden breezed through the European debt crisis due to its strong public finances but its central bank has lately struggled to reconcile inflation running far below target with efforts to curb a more than decade long boom in household lending.

IMF said the current monetary policy struck an appropriate balance between price and financial stability risks, but said changes - such as slipping inflation expectations - would warrant a shift in policy. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Niklas Pollard)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.