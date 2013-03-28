IMF to visit Tunisia from April 8 for loan talks

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will travel to Tunisia in early April after the new government expressed interest in finalizing negotiations on a precautionary loan, the IMF’s mission chief to the country, said on Thursday.

Amine Mati, the mission chief, said in a statement that an IMF team would visit Tunis between April 8 and 15.

Tunisia plunged into political crisis on Feb. 6 when the assassination of secular opposition politician Chokri Belaid ignited the biggest street protests since the overthrow of strongman Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali two years ago.

A confidence vote on March 13 was won by a new Islamist-led government, and Prime Minister Ali Larayedh said it would serve until an election later in the year.

The political uncertainty put negotiations on a $1.78 billion IMF loan on hold.