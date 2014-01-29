FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-IMF approves $507 mln loan disbursement to Tunisia
January 29, 2014 / 10:41 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-IMF approves $507 mln loan disbursement to Tunisia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects day of the week to Wednesday)

WASHINGTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s board on Wednesday signed off on its latest review of Tunisia’s loan program, and approved a $507 million loan tranche for the North African country.

Tunisia’s government, under pressure from protests over public spending cuts, earlier this month said it had done enough to persuade the IMF to approve its next loan tranche.

The latest IMF disbursement is the second under a $1.5 billion credit agreed to at the start of 2013. The IMF loaned the money in exchange for Tunisia following certain policies, such as keeping the country’s deficit under control. (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chris Reese)

