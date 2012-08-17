FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
IMF to hold budget talks with Ukraine in late August
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 17, 2012 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

IMF to hold budget talks with Ukraine in late August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - An International Monetary Fund mission will visit Ukraine in late August to discuss the country’s 2013 budget, energy sector reform and social programs, the IMF said on Friday.

IMF mission chief to Ukraine, Max Alier, emphasized that the talks scheduled from Aug. 29 to Sept. 5 will be technical in nature and not a negotiation over resuming lending to the country.

The IMF suspended a $15 billion loan program to Ukraine in early 2011 after the government failed to raise gas prices in an effort to cut its budget deficit. With a parliamentary election in October, Kiev has balked at taking the politically risky step of hiking gas and heating prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.