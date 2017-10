KIEV, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund will send a mission to Ukraine next week to start talks on a new loan programme, its office in the former Soviet republic said on Friday.

“At the request of the authorities an IMF mission headed by Mr. Christopher Jarvis will visit Ukraine on December 7-17 to initiate negotiations on a new Stand-By Arrangement,” Max Alier, the IMF Resident Representative in Ukraine, said in a statement.