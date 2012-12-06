FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says Ukraine loan talks delayed due to govt reshuffle
December 6, 2012 / 8:41 AM / in 5 years

IMF says Ukraine loan talks delayed due to govt reshuffle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine has asked the International Monetary Fund to put off talks on a new stand-by programme - which were expected to start this week - until the New Year after its government resigned following a parliamentary election, the Fund said on Thursday.

“At the request of the Ukrainian authorities, the IMF mission scheduled to visit Kyiv on December 7-17 to initiate discussions on a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) will be rescheduled to the second half of January,” Max Alier, the IMF resident representative in Ukraine, said in a statement.

“The Ukrainian authorities have indicated this will allow participation of the new Cabinet of Ministers, following the resignation of former ministers in early December”.

