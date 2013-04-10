FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says Ukraine $15 bln loan talks to go on after "good progress"
April 10, 2013 / 8:56 AM / in 4 years

IMF says Ukraine $15 bln loan talks to go on after "good progress"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KIEV, April 10 (Reuters) - The IMF will continue talks with Ukraine on a $15 billion stand-by loan in the coming weeks after a series of “productive discussions”, the Fund’s mission said on Wednesday as it concluded a visit to Kiev.

“The key building blocks of a new programme would be measures to reduce Ukraine’s fiscal and external current account deficits, and energy sector and banking reforms, in order to create the conditions for sustained economic growth and job creation in Ukraine,” mission head Chris Jarvis said in a statement.

“The mission made good progress in discussing these issues, and our dialogue will continue in the coming weeks.”

