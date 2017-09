(Repeats without changes to text)

WASHINGTON, July 2 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it had reached a staff-level agreement with Ukraine on the policies needed for the global lender to disburse $1.7 billion under a loan program.

The IMF said in a statement the agreement is subject to approval by its management and executive board. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Bill Trott)