IMF says Ukraine Eurobond held by Russia is an official claim
#Market News
December 17, 2015 / 12:01 AM / 2 years ago

IMF says Ukraine Eurobond held by Russia is an official claim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund’s Executive Board on Wednesday decided that a claim from a $3 billion Eurobond issued by Ukraine in December 2013 and held by Russia is an official claim, the IMF said.

“In the case of the Eurobond, the Russian authorities have represented that this claim is official. The information available regarding the history of the claim supports this representation,” the IMF said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
