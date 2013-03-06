FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama seeks authority for IMF vote reforms
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2013 / 12:46 AM / 5 years ago

Obama seeks authority for IMF vote reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - The Obama administration has asked the U.S. Congress for authority to implement historic voting reforms in the International Monetary Fund agreed in 2010 that would boost the influence of emerging economies like China in the institution, sources said on Tuesday.

The Treasury Department submitted the request as a provision to be inserted into pending legislation, that aims to keep the U.S. government funded through 2010, congressional aides said. The Treasury sought authority to shift $65 billion in existing U.S. money from an IMF crisis fund into U.S. quotas, which determine voting power in the Fund.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.