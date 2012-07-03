FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF's Lagarde urges U.S. to support recovery
July 3, 2012

IMF's Lagarde urges U.S. to support recovery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 3 (Reuters) - International Monetary Fund Director Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday that U.S. authorities should keep up efforts to help a modest economic recovery and warned delays in addressing looming fiscal challenges could slow growth later this year.

“Continued policy action is needed to boost the recovery,” Lagarde said at a press conference. “We believe that the U.S. authorities do not have a lot of space available - they have limited space, actually, to act - but they should use it to support the recovery in the near term.”

The IMF issued a report on the outlook for the U.S. economy on Tuesday.

