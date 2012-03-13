FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Zambia likely to avoid European crisis spillover-IMF
#Market News
March 13, 2012 / 3:06 PM / 6 years ago

Zambia likely to avoid European crisis spillover-IMF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - Zambia’s economy should not be affected by the euro zone debt crisis although it could be affected if demand for Zambian products falls and global copper prices decline, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

“The large investments in the copper sector, and recent strong growth in non-maize agriculture all augur well for the country’s ability to withstand global shocks and sustain the growth momentum into the future,” the IMF said in a statement following annual economic consultations in Zambia.

