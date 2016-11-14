FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
IMF lifts censures against Zimbabwe but new loan hurdles remain
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 9 months ago

IMF lifts censures against Zimbabwe but new loan hurdles remain

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund has removed remedial measures against Zimbabwe after the country settled its overdue financial obligation to the Fund's Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust last month, the IMF said on Monday.

The move by the IMF's executive board lifts a declaration that Zimbabwe is not cooperating with the organization, ends a suspension of technical assistance to Zimbabwe and restores Zimbabwe to the list of countries that are eligible to benefit from the trust.

Zimbabwe restored about $107.9 million in arrears on Oct. 20, ending more than 15 years of arrears to the trust.

The board decision is another step towards normalizing relations with the Fund. But the IMF has said it cannot consider a new IMF loan program for Zimbabwe until the country clears more than $1 billion in World Bank arrears and another $600 million-plus owed to the African Development Bank, as well as any arrears to bilateral lenders and private creditors. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.