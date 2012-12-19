FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF says deal on Irish promissory notes 'essential'
#Credit Markets
December 19, 2012 / 5:26 PM / in 5 years

IMF says deal on Irish promissory notes 'essential'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The IMF on Wednesday urged the European Central Bank to agree to restructure 31 billion euros in Irish promissory notes by March, saying a deal was essential to ensure the country’s smooth return to bond markets.

Ireland needs to secure stable funding from bond markets this year if it wants to avoid a second international bailout when its current 85-billion euro programme ends in December next year.

“We consider that resolving this issue is an essential part of the whole package that would be needed to a smooth exit to reliance on market funding,” said Craig Beaumont, the International Monetary Fund’s Ireland mission chief. “We are strongly encouraging that a resolution of the issue be reached by the end of March,” he told journalists.

The government struck a deal last March to avoid immediate payment of 3.1 billion euros ($4.1 billion) due, settling the bill by issuing a 13-year bond. It has indicated it wants a deal on the entire debt before March 2013.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
