Forstmann Little considers IMG sale, strategic alternatives

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Forstmann Little & Co said it was undertaking a strategic evaluation of IMG Worldwide that may include a sale of the sports, fashion and marketing agency.

“No decision has been made regarding a specific course of action for IMG,” Forstmann Little said in a statement. “A definitive timetable has not been set and there can be no assurance that this process will result in a sale of IMG.”

Forstmann Little acquired the company in 2004. In May it began working with Morgan Stanley and Evercore Partners to find a buyer for the agency that represents sports stars such as quarterback Peyton Manning and tennis champion Venus Williams, according to reports at the time.