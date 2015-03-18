FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMI names Lord Robert Smith as new chairman
March 18, 2015 / 7:55 AM / 2 years ago

IMI names Lord Robert Smith as new chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 18 (Reuters) - British engineer IMI Plc said it appointed Lord Robert Smith of Kelvin as chairman effective the conclusion of its annual general meeting on May 7.

Smith is the chairman of UK Green Investment Bank Plc and chairman of SSE Plc, a role from which he would be stepping down on July 23, IMI said on Wednesday.

He would succeed Roberto Quarta, who in December said he would step down as non-executive chairman of IMI. Quarta is set to join WPP Plc as chairman-designate. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

