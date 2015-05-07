FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK valve maker IMI warns on full-year revenue, margins
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 7, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

UK valve maker IMI warns on full-year revenue, margins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - British engineer IMI Plc reported a 1 percent fall in first-quarter organic revenue and warned that full-year organic revenue and margins were likely to be slightly below last year.

IMI said in February that it expected only “modest organic revenue growth” this year.

The company said on Thursday that its 2015 results were hurt by the effects of exchange rate movements compared with 2014.

IMI, which supplies flow-control systems such as valves for power, nuclear, oil and gas and petrochemical plants, has been hit over the past year by the strengthening of pound, particularly against the euro. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.