Feb 24 British engineering firm IMI Plc
said it expected organic revenue for the first half of 2017 to
reflect a similar percentage reduction to the first half of the
previous year, due to difficult market conditions.
The company had reported a 5 percent drop in organic revenue
in the first half of 2016.
IMI's reported group revenue rose 6 percent rise to 1.65
billion pounds ($2.07 billion) for the year ended Dec. 31.
However, excluding favourable exchange rate movements and
disposals, group revenues on an organic basis fell 5
percent.
($1 = 0.7967 pounds)
