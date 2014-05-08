FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
British engineer IMI says strong pound hits revenue
#Basic Materials
May 8, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

British engineer IMI says strong pound hits revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - British engineering company IMI Plc reported a 4 percent decline in group revenue for the first four months of the year, hurt by the impact of a strong pound.

The company, which supplies flow-control systems such as valves for power, nuclear, oil and gas and petrochemical plants, said it expected margins to be “slightly lower” in the first half of 2014 than a year earlier.

The Birmingham-headquartered company has operations in China, Brazil, Europe and North America. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
