Valve maker IMI's results hit by strong pound
February 27, 2015 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Valve maker IMI's results hit by strong pound

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - British engineer IMI Plc reported a 3 percent fall in full-year revenue, hurt by a strong pound through most of the year.

The company, which supplies flow-control systems such as valves for power, nuclear, oil and gas and petrochemical plants, reported revenue of 1.69 billion pounds compared with 1.74 billion a year earlier.

Adjusted operating profit fell to 298 million pounds ($460 million) in the year ended Dec. 31 from 322 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.6478 pounds) (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

