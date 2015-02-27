UPDATE 2-UK valve maker IMI looking for another acquisition this year

* Looking for deals in 150 mln-200 mln stg range

* 2014 revenue falls 3 pct

* Expects modest organic revenue growth this year

* Shares fall as much as 5 pct (Adds CEO comments, updates shares)

Feb 27 (Reuters) - British engineer IMI Plc, in the midst of a five-year drive to simplify its structure and double operating profit, said it was on the hunt for another small takeover this year and already had its eye on several prospects.

IMI, which supplies flow-control systems such as valves for power, nuclear, oil and gas and petrochemical plants, has been growing through acquisitions, having made eight since 2007.

“Another bolt-on in critical engineering this year would be a great outcome and we’ve got a number on our radar screen,” Chief Executive Mark Selway told Reuters on Friday.

“And who knows? The oil and gas fluctuations that are taking place, there could be some buying opportunities for later in the year,” he said, adding that any bolt-on deal would be in the 150 million-200 million pound range.

“... By the time we get to 2017, we’d like to find a sizeable acquisition for (the precision engineering) division, but we’ve got to get it healthy first,” Selway said.

Selway was speaking after IMI reported a 3 percent fall in 2014 revenue and said it expected only “modest organic revenue growth” this year.

IMI bought German valve maker Bopp & Reuther in November in a deal with an enterprise value of 152.6 million euros ($190 million) to expand in emerging markets.

The German company is now part of IMI’s division that makes valves and actuators that can withstand extreme temperature and pressure. The business accounted for about 40 percent of the company’s total revenue last year.

IMI’s shares fell much as 5.2 percent to 1,349.4 pence in early trading on the London Stock Exchange.

IMI’s revenue in 2014 fell 3 percent to 1.69 billion pounds. However, revenue rose 2 percent after excluding the impact of currency, disposals and acquisitions.

Adjusted operating profit fell 7 percent to 298 million pounds ($460 million), while operating margins fell to 17.7 percent from 18.4 percent.

IMI said the pound’s strength adversely affected revenue by 96 million pounds and operating profit by 18 million pounds in 2014. The company said it expected the strong pound to impact revenue and operating profit by 3 percent this year.

The pound gained 6.87 percent against the euro in 2014 and has risen a further 6.8 percent since then.

The British currency depreciated 5.93 percent against the dollar in 2014. ($1 = 0.6478 pounds) (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier, Anupama Dwivedi and Ted Kerr)