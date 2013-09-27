FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Engineering company IMI appoints new CEO
September 27, 2013

Engineering company IMI appoints new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Engineering company IMI Plc appointed Mark Selway as chief executive, replacing Martin Lamb who will step down at the end of the year.

Selway, who previously headed Australian construction company Boral Ltd and engineering company Weir Group Plc, will join as chief executive designate on Oct. 1 and take over on Jan. 1.

IMI, which specialises in fluid control systems such as valves and beverage dispensers, said Lamb will retire from the board at the annual general meeting next year.

