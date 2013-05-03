FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Speculators pare long dollar bets in week - CFTC and Reuters
#Market News
May 3, 2013 / 8:06 PM / 4 years ago

Speculators pare long dollar bets in week - CFTC and Reuters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 3 (Reuters) - Currency speculators slightly reduced
their bets in favor of the U.S. dollar in the latest week,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday.
    The value of the dollar's net long position fell to $24.49
billion in the week ended April 30, from $24.94 billion the
previous week.
    The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc,
Canadian and Australian dollars.
    To be short a currency is to bet it will decline in value,
while being long is a view its value will rise.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
