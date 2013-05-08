U.S. immigration bill would help Social Security's finances-analysis

WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - A Senate bill that would overhaul U.S. immigration laws would help ease financial strains in the Social Security retirement program, government actuaries said on Wednesday in an estimate that marked the latest salvo in a debate over the legislation’s impact.

In a letter to Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who is one of the authors of the bill, actuaries for the Social Security Administration said that the overall effect of the bill on the Social Security’s finances “will be positive.”

The analysis said the bill would create a net 3.22 million jobs over the next decade and boost U.S. gross domestic product by 1.63 percentage points.

The letter came days after a hotly debated report from the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, said the pathway to citizenship in the immigration bill could cost taxpayers trillions of dollars.