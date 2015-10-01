FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Immofinanz announces buyback of remaining exchangeable bonds
October 1, 2015 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

Immofinanz announces buyback of remaining exchangeable bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Austrian property company Immofinanz said on Thursday it was buying back the remaining exchangeable bonds from an issue announced last month, adding that only a fraction of the paper was still outstanding.

Immofinanz said last month it was offering bonds worth 375 million euros ($418.43 million), which it can repay either in cash or in shares of its spinoff Buwog, paving the way for it to reduce its 49 percent stake in Buwog.

“Immofinanz AG announces the exercise of the redemption of all of the remaining bonds at their principal amount plus accrued interest on 2 November 2015,” Immofinanz said in a statement.

“Less than 15 percent of the aggregate principal amount ... remains outstanding,” it said.

$1 = 0.8962 euros Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
