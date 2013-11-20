FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Immofinanz buys 1,185 Berlin flats for 50 mln eur
November 20, 2013 / 9:47 AM / 4 years ago

Immofinanz buys 1,185 Berlin flats for 50 mln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz has bought another 1,185 flats in Germany for 50 million euros ($68 million) in preparation for a listing or spin-off of its Buwog unit.

The apartments are in and around Berlin and bring Buwog’s total to 8,430 units in Germany and 27,100 in Austria, Immofinanz said in a statement on Wednesday.

Immofinanz aims to have at least 15,000 to 20,000 housing units in Germany before listing Buwog on the Frankfurt stock exchange next year. ($1 = 0.7394 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Michael Shields)

