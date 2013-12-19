FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Immofinanz says talks to buy German homes advanced
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 19, 2013 / 9:37 AM / 4 years ago

Immofinanz says talks to buy German homes advanced

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz said on Thursday it was “far advanced” in talks to buy a large portfolio of German homes from Solaia but did not want to call the result.

“We are practically through,” Chief Executive Eduard Zehetner told a news conference. “There are a couple of issues outstanding...it could still go wrong, which is why I don’t want to name a concrete date.”

Immofinanz had hoped to sign the deal to buy the 18,000 housing units from Solaia, a joint venture of Italy’s Prelios and Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, by the end of the year.

The acquisition is key to Immofinanz’s plans for a spin-off or initial public offering of its Buwog residential unit.

Zehetner said an IPO was “still possible. It’s the less likely variant but never say never. If the markets change significantly then that’s still a possible option.” (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.