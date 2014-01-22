Immofinanz CEO says German property talks on track

VIENNA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Immofinanz hopes soon to finalise negotiations to buy 18,000 German homes from Solaia, a crucial step in its planned Buwog unit spin-off, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We hope we’re in the final stages,” Eduard Zehetner told journalists on the sidelines of a news conference. “It’s still on track.”

Zehetner said a spin-off to existing shareholders of Buwog, its German and Austrian residential unit, was far more likely than an initial public offering, given market conditions.

“The probability is relatively small,” he said when asked whether an IPO should be ruled out. “The longer it takes, the more probable it becomes,” he added.