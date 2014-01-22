FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Immofinanz CEO says German property talks on track
January 22, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

Immofinanz CEO says German property talks on track

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Immofinanz hopes soon to finalise negotiations to buy 18,000 German homes from Solaia, a crucial step in its planned Buwog unit spin-off, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We hope we’re in the final stages,” Eduard Zehetner told journalists on the sidelines of a news conference. “It’s still on track.”

Zehetner said a spin-off to existing shareholders of Buwog, its German and Austrian residential unit, was far more likely than an initial public offering, given market conditions.

“The probability is relatively small,” he said when asked whether an IPO should be ruled out. “The longer it takes, the more probable it becomes,” he added.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
