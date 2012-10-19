FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Immofinanz sees possible Buwog unit IPO in 2 years
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

Immofinanz sees possible Buwog unit IPO in 2 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Austria’s Immofinanz could list its Buwog residential property unit in two years, once it has strengthened its German portfolio, Chief Executive Eduard Zehetner said on Friday.

Zehetner added that an initial public offering (IPO) was only one option for the subsidiary, which Immofinanz could also sell or spin off.

“There are however still many steps in the meantime, before one could do it,” he said at an investment conference in Vienna.

Immofinanz bought its original Buwog portfolio of state housing from the Austrian government for almost 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in 2004.

Prosecutors are looking into whether the sale was conducted properly and are investigating several people including former Finance Minister Karl-Heinz Grasser. Grasser has denied any wrongdoing. ($1 = 0.7638 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.