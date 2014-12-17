FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria's Immofinanz says to buy back shares
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 17, 2014 / 10:32 AM / 3 years ago

Austria's Immofinanz says to buy back shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Austrian real estate company Immofinanz plans to buy back around 1 percent of its outstanding shares in a repurchase programme set to run until the end of next April and will pay for at least 1.04 euros ($1) per share, it said on Wednesday.

The maximum purchase price will be 15 percent above the average of the volume-weighted daily closing prices of the previous 10 trading days, but not more than 3.00 euros a share after the redemption of 11,224,687 treasury shares, it said.

The shares hit their lowest in more than two years on Tuesday after it said it expected to record a second-quarter net loss.

The shares were up 0.15 percent at 2.04 euros at 1026 GMT euros. Immofinanz is due to report its second-quarter results after the market close on Wednesday.

$1 = 0.8027 euros Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich and Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.