Immofinanz gives pricing range for share buyback

VIENNA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz said on Tuesday it would buy back shares between Feb 8 and April 30 paying between 1 euro ($1.09) and 3 euros per share.

The group aims to buy back up to 10 million shares, representing just under a tenth of its freefloat.

It said the highest price it would pay would be “15 percent above the average of the volume weighted daily closing prices of the previous ten trading days of the shares on the Vienna Stock Exchange; and ... 3.00 (euros).”

Immofinanz shares were trading 5.1 percent higher at 1.84 euros at 1058 GMT. ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)