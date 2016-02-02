FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Immofinanz gives pricing range for share buyback
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 2, 2016 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Immofinanz gives pricing range for share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz said on Tuesday it would buy back shares between Feb 8 and April 30 paying between 1 euro ($1.09) and 3 euros per share.

The group aims to buy back up to 10 million shares, representing just under a tenth of its freefloat.

It said the highest price it would pay would be “15 percent above the average of the volume weighted daily closing prices of the previous ten trading days of the shares on the Vienna Stock Exchange; and ... 3.00 (euros).”

Immofinanz shares were trading 5.1 percent higher at 1.84 euros at 1058 GMT. ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.