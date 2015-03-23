CA Immo says Immofinanz bid still on despite counteroffer

VIENNA, March 23 (Reuters) - Austrian property group CA Immo said it would press ahead with its bid for a minority stake in rival Immofinanz despite a counteroffer from Immofinanz for a CA Immo stake.

“We see Immofinanz AG’s offer as an emotional response to the offer of CA Immo and will, unswayed, publish next Wednesday an unchanged offer price of 2.80 euros” per Immofinanz share, CA Immo’s management said in a statement.

“Given the current challenges (facing Immofinanz) in Russia, shown in the disappointing third-quarter results that were recently published, we as a current 3 percent shareholder of Immofinanz AG see other priorities for Immofinanz AG,” it said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)