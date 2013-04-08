FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Immofinanz sells Buwog Carinthia portfolio to OSW
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 8, 2013 / 8:11 AM / in 4 years

Immofinanz sells Buwog Carinthia portfolio to OSW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 8 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz has sold a portfolio of 35 residential properties in the southern state of Carinthia to non-profit development company OSW, it said on Monday.

Immofinanz said the sale of the 781 apartments, which were part of its Buwog unit, was a step in the concentration of its Buwog portfolio on Berlin and Vienna in preparation for a separate listing of Buwog.

“The sale of portfolios in Austria is generating the liquid funds required for our expansion on the promising German residential market, for example in Berlin,” said Daniel Riedl, Immofinanz COO and chairman of the BUWOG supervisory board.

It did not disclose the sale price but said it exceeded the carrying amount.

Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.