UPDATE 1-Immofinanz names Mayr-Melnhof exec as its CEO from May 2015

VIENNA, June 6 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz AG named Oliver Schumy on Friday as its next chief executive, picking an eastern Europe expert to replace Eduard Zehetner as of May 2015.

Zehetner, 62, will stay on past his scheduled November departure date during the handover at the top of the central and eastern European commercial real estate specialist, the company said.

He has led Immofinanz since 2008, restoring it to health in a revamp that included spinning off its Buwog residential property business this year.

Schumy, 43, has been chief financial officer at carton and packaging company Mayr-Melnhof since 2008 and has extensive operating experience in Russia, Poland, Romania and Hungary, Immofinanz said.

He gets a five-year contract starting in March 2015.

“He represents the continuation of Immofinanz Group’s growth and optimisation strategy as the leading commercial property investor and developer in Central and Eastern Europe,” Immofinanz Chairman Michael Knap said in a statement.

Immofinanz shares rose 2.3 percent to 2.609 euros by 1145 GMT, the leading gainers among Austrian blue chips. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by William Hardy and Pravin Char)