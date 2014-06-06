FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Immofinanz names Mayr Melnhof exec as CEO from May 2015
#Daimler
June 6, 2014

Immofinanz names Mayr Melnhof exec as CEO from May 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 6 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz AG named Oliver Schumy as its next chief executive to replace Eduard Zehetner as of May 2015.

Schumy, 43, has been chief financial officer at packaging company Mayr-Melnhof since 2008 and has extensive operating experience in Russia, Poland, Romania and Hungary, it said. He gets a five-year contract starting in March 2015.

“He represents the continuation of Immofinanz Group’s growth and optimisation strategy as the leading commercial property investor and developer in Central and Eastern Europe”, Immofinanz Chairman Michael Knap said in a statement on Friday. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
