Immofinanz sells properties for 81 million euros
#Financials
February 4, 2013 / 10:12 AM / 5 years ago

Immofinanz sells properties for 81 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Austria’s Immofinanz sold six properties for a total of 81 million euros ($111 million), including its last French asset, as part of its plan to dispose of non-core holdings.

The property group said on Monday it made a book profit on the sales, which included two office buildings in Vienna and three logistics properties in Germany as well as a logistics property in the French city of Nice.

Immofinanz is beefing up its German portfolio and plans a market listing of its Buwog German and Austrian residential operations, probably in 2014.

$1 = 0.7301 euros Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields

