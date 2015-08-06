Immofinanz in discussions to sell logistics portfolio

VIENNA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz is in negotiations with “interested parties” to sell its logistics portfolio, it said on Thursday.

It also said it would announce measures that would allow it to restore dividend payments after saying earlier in the week that a full-year loss pushed it to scrap its dividend.

Immofinanz’s logistics segment consists of around 1 million square metres of rentable space and various logistics development projects in Western and Eastern Europe. Most of the properties are located in Germany. Other assets are situated in Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Russia.

Immofinanz gets around a third of its rental income from its five shopping centres in Moscow and a logistics centre in St Petersburg. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Victoria Bryan)