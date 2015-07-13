FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Immofinanz sells Vienna property for 100 mln euros
July 13, 2015 / 9:05 AM / 2 years ago

Immofinanz sells Vienna property for 100 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 13 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz sold residential properties and a hotel in Vienna for nearly 100 million euros ($111 million) as part of its strategy to focus on commercial real estate, it said on Monday.

A package of residential properties was sold to an Austrian insurance group and the Leonardo Hotel Vienna was sold to the lessee, Immofinanz said in a statement.

The proceeds “substantially exceeded the respective book values at the end of October 2014”, the statement said.

Immofinanz spun off its German and Austrian residential operations last year as a separate company, Buwog, of which it still owns 49 percent. ($1 = 0.9025 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

