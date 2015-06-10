FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Immofinanz exits self-storage market by selling Dutch firm
June 10, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 2 years ago

Immofinanz exits self-storage market by selling Dutch firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 10 (Reuters) - Property group Immofinanz said on Wednesday it would exit the self-storage market by selling Dutch self-storage chain City Box to Shurgard.

The sale, which is expected to close early next month, will reduce the share of the Austrian company’s properties outside of its core region of Central and Eastern Europe by 2 percentage points to 1.5 percent, it said.

“The sale price exceeds the carrying amount of the properties. The parties have agreed not to disclose further details of the transaction,” Immofinanz said in a statement.

Immofinanz had been increasing its share in the Dutch self-storage market since it first bought into City Box in 2007. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; editing by Jason Neely)

