VIENNA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Austria’s Immofinanz withdrew from the tender for the GBW real-estate unit of German bank BayernLB, expected to be the year’s biggest German property deal.

Immofinanz said on Wednesday it would continue to pursue acquisitions in Germany and still might list its BUWOG residential property unit. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)