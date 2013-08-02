FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Immofinanz seeks to buy 900 homes in north Germany
#Financials
August 2, 2013 / 12:56 PM / 4 years ago

Immofinanz seeks to buy 900 homes in north Germany

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Austrian property group Immofinanz is seeking to buy the owner of about 900 homes in north Germany as it beefs up its German portfolio ahead of a residential property unit spin-off.

According to a July 29 filing with Germany’s cartel office, Immofinanz wants to buy a majority in TGE Lueneburg/Syke, part of Israel’s Tshuva real estate group.

The company said it would not comment on an ongoing sales process.

Immofinanz is gearing up for a Frankfurt listing of its Buwog residential property unit, and has set itself a minimum target of 10,000 housing units in Germany as a condition.

It had hoped to carry out the IPO this year but is now more likely to do so next year because of a weak market environment, the company said last week.

Immofinanz is due to report full-year results after the stock market closes on Friday. Analysts expect its operating profit to have fallen 21 percent, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Angelika Gruber; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

