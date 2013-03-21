FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Immofinanz in bidding for three German portfolios
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 21, 2013 / 2:56 PM / in 5 years

Immofinanz in bidding for three German portfolios

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, March 21 (Reuters) - Austria’s Immofinanz said it was bidding for three property portolios in Germany, where it is beefing up its assets in preparation for a listing of its Buwog unit.

“I cannot comment where they are but we do hope that we will be able to close the one or the other deal here,” Chief Executive Eduard Zehetner said on a conference call on Thursday.

Zehetner said the Austrian property group hoped to open its Goodzone shopping centre in Moscow in November. A delay of the project was a factor in a profit warning Immofinanz gave in December.

Immofinanz added that it hoped a second listing it is planning in Warsaw to boost its visibility and liquidity should take place before the European summer. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Michael Shields)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.