EARNINGS SURVEY-Immofinanz Q4 FFO seen at 49.7 mln euros
July 29, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

EARNINGS SURVEY-Immofinanz Q4 FFO seen at 49.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

VIENNA, July 29 (Reuters) -    * Immofinanz Q4 results
    * Due on Aug. 1 after market close
    * Funds From Operations (FFO) seen at 49.7 million euros
    
    Estimates for the results were collected March 20 to July 29
    Figures in millions of euros except for dividends and EPS in euros.
    
                    Q4
                        Mean  Median    High     Low  No
Rental income            175     179     188     159   3
Revenue                  202     212     253     142   3
EBITDA                  97.3     102     103    83.0   4
FFO                     49.7    47.0    72.0    30.0   3
FFO per share           0.04    0.04    0.06    0.03   3
    
                    FY2013/2014
                        Mean  Median    High     Low  No  Yr ago Change%
Rental income            643     647     656     627   3     666    -3.5
Revenue                  822     832     873     762   3     869    -5.4
EBITDA                   456     461     462     442   4     542   -15.9
FFO                      277     277     295     260   3     396   -30.1
FFO per share           0.25    0.25    0.26    0.23   3    0.33   -24.2
Dividend per share      0.00    0.00    0.00    0.00   4    0.15  -100.0
NAV per share           4.35    4.36    4.70    3.96   4    5.51   -21.1

                    FY2014/2015
                        Mean    Median  High    Low   No
Rental income            557     540     627     505   3
Revenue                  696     700     767     620   3
EBITDA                   400     410     443     336   4
FFO                      254     248     282     233   3
FFO per share           0.23    0.22    0.25    0.21   3
Dividend per share      0.15    0.15    0.15    0.15   4
NAV per share           4.55    4.53    5.00    4.14   4

                    FY2015/2016
                        Mean  Median    High     Low  No
Rental income            542     544     548     533   3
Revenue                  714     710     774     659   3
EBITDA                   415     423     451     361   4
FFO                      259     251     293     234   3
FFO per share           0.23    0.22    0.26    0.21   3
Dividend per share      0.15    0.15    0.16    0.15   3
NAV per share           4.49    4.29    5.10    4.09   3
     
 Data provided by Inquiry Financial Europe AB (www.consensusestimates.com) 
 Estimates from: Baader Bank, Erste Bank, Kepler Cheuvreux, Societe Generale

 (Reporting by Michael Shields)

